(WXYZ) - One of the largest technology trade shows in the world kicks off in Las Vegas this week.

CES will be celebrating 50 years of showcasing the technology of the future.

The trade show officially started in New York City in the summer of 1967, according to the show's official website. The highlights: radios and black and white televisions.

Since then -- from VCRs to cordless phones and beyond, CES has been at the forefront of emerging technologies.

Now, event organizers say this year will be the largest and most diverse CES ever.

CES plans to take over 2.6 million square feet with exhibits. There’s also going to more than 850 first-time vendors.

At this year’s show, we can expect to see a focus on self driving technology, artificial intelligence among other trends.

Just to give you an idea. One exhibitor: LG Electronics announced it will be showcasing a new robotic lineup aimed at making people’s life easier. One bot that can reportedly help people with their gardening.

CES runs from January 5-January 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Check out more information here.