Construction begins to build ice surface at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Construction at Little Caesars Arena continues with a new phase beginning this week. According to the Olympia Development, construction on the arena's ice surface is underway.

Detroit-based RBV Contracting have started the excavation for the ice surface as the arena is expected to open this year.

In July, the practice rink at the arena was completed.

Other updates with the new year on the arena include the completion of the structural steel frame. There is also highly-visible brick masonry nearly complete on the north side of the building and progressing in the other areas.

More than 86,000 cubic yards of concrete have been poured on the arena and nearby structures as well.

According to Olympia Development, more than 1,000 workers are working across three shifts, six days a week to complete the arena by September and the 2017-18 NHL and NBA seasons.