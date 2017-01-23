Councilmember requesting independent attorney for Warren investigation

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A council member is calling on Warren City Council to hire an independent attorney to review allegations that city resources were illegally used during Mayor Jim Fouts' 2016 State of the City address.

Right now, the City Attorney is tasked with the investigation, which the council member argues presents a conflict of interest.

In a news release from Warren City Councilman Keith Sadowski, he states the investigation is looking into Mayor Fouts, Public Service Director Richard Sabaugh and the City of Warren regarding the use of resources for the event.

“I am introducing a resolution calling on Council to authorize the hiring of independent outside legal counsel to conduct a fact-finding inquiry in order to help mitigate the damage, exposure, and liability to Warren taxpayers. This is an extremely time-sensitive matter and outside counsel is needed to assist the City in responding to the State’s investigation and any potential fallout that may result. There are numerous reasons we cannot simply delegate this matter to the City Attorney’s office," stated Sadowski in a news release.