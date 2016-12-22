Crews contain fire at 555 building in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fire crews have contained a fire at the 555 building in Birmingham after battling it for nearly two hours.

According to police, the fire alarm went off around 10:15 a.m. for a fire on the 14th floor on the south end of the building.

No one was injured and the building was evacuated while crews fought the fire. Several fire departments from surrounding areas helped put the fire out.

It is currently under construction for a remodeling project, but they have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

All northbound lanes of Woodward are open and two southbound lanes have also reopened after being closed earlier.