Detroit fighting blight

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Land Bank Authority is hosting a fair to sell off vacant side lots for $100 each to homeowners adjacent to the lots.



Mayor Mike Duggan is scheduled to attend the event which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Heilmann Recreation Center.



The land bank says more than 6,500 side lots in Detroit have been sold since late 2014. The program is intended to help beautify and stabilize city neighborhoods.



Many lots are left after homes are demolished. They often become overgrown with weeds and sites for illegal trash dumping. About 10,000 lots have been transferred from the city to the land bank.



Duggan has said "people can do a whole lot better job of taking care of the lot next door than City Hall can."

