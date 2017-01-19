Detroit Health Department gets more than $1 million in grant money for new programs

DETROIT - The Detroit Health Department has received more than $1 million in grants for new programs.

The funds will be used to support the development of early childhood, asthma care and treatment, environmental health and teen pregnancy prevention. The two year grants are from state, public and foundation grants.

The Detroit Ready 2 Learn Initiative was awarded $612,500 from the Kresge Foundation to support early childhood development for projects that include increasing immunizations, improving the WIC program and a new project to reduce infant mortality rate through peer mentorship.

The Detroit Responsive Environment for Asthma Care and Treatment Department was given $150,000 from the Skillman Foundation to generate real-time information on the health impact of air quality and supply smart inhalers to families in need to help them reduce asthma sick days.

The Environmental Health Equity Programs was awarded $198,000 from the Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation. It will focus on protecting residents from environmental hazards. The funds will also support a fellowship to work with city and non-profit agencies to support health, food access and neighborhood safety.

Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative will get $35,000 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The funds will support the reduction of teen pregnancy in Detroit and expand access to family planning by working directly with teenagers.

Zika/West Nile Mosquito Surveillance Initiative was awarded $28,000 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The money will be used to support development of low-cost surveillance system that will indentify populations of certain mosquitoes that are capable of transmitting the Zika and West Nile Virus.