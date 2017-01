(WXYZ) - A man whose pit bulls mauled a Detroit man in 2014 has been arrested for violating his probation, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Derick Felton, 63, owned 13 pit bulls that savagely mauled the man in October of 2014. The man lost most of his arm, his left leg below the knee and his left ear.

Felton was sentenced to two years of probation in September of 2015 and is barred from owning any animals.