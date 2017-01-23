Detroit police investigating attempted break-in at pharmacy

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after an attempted break-in at a pharmacy overnight.

It happened at Nottingham Pharmacy on E. Warren.



There is a hole they knocked into a wall behind the business.



Witnesses tell us that they weren't able to get inside because police showed up on scene.



No word on any arrests.



There have several of these of smash-and-grabs in Detroit over the past few weeks.



Some of them involved the suspects using a sledgehammer to knock holes in the walls of a business.



