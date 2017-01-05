Detroit police investigating fatal shooting on Detroit's northeast side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was chased from a gas station on the city's northeast side early this morning and fatally shot.

Police say the 22-year-old man was filling up his car at a Marathon gas station on Gratiot near Eastburn shortly after midnight when several men came out of the gas station and chased the victim across the street.

Police sources say the man was then shot multiple times above the neck and died before getting to the hospital.

We're told he was a regular customer at the gas station, witnesses say he lived nearby.

The suspects were seen driving a gold Buick.

No further details have been released at this time.

