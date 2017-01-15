Man in critical condition following hit-and-run accident on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run accident.

According to police, a man was struck by a white Ford Taurus on Sunday afternoon. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

It happened near Schaefer and Pilgrim on Detroit's west side. The man was walking to or from church with a Bible in his hand.

The driver left the scene. Police believe she is an African American woman in her early 20s.

The church is reviewing the surveillance video.

If you have any information, please call Detroit police.