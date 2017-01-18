Detroit police searching for missing 46-year-old man

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 46-year-old man who reportedly is suffering from mental health issues.
Police say Edward Long was last seen in the 15001 block of Houston-Whittier on January 16 around 7 p.m.
Long is described as a black male, about 5'9" and 240 pounds with a goatee, mustache and medium complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black coat with a black fur hood, black shirt, black jeans and black boots.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police.