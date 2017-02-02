Detroit's Project Green Light celebrates milestone

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit's Project Green Light is celebrating a milestone today. Organizers are adding the 100th business to their list of locations involved.

The Seaway Market Place on Detroit's west side is adding high definition cameras that will be linked to the Detroit Police Department, so they can monitor movement in real time.

The Green Light Project, which started up about one year ago, has really taken off.



First, the city targeted high-crime businesses like 24-hour gas stations. Today green lights are installed at fast food places, restaurants, liquor stores and markets.



Comcast and DTE Energy even joined the program to help reduce the cost of the lighting and security systems that make this program successful.



Police have been able to use the high definition surveillance cameras to make arrests and press charges after crimes.



The green lights are meant to keep crime away, providing safe places for people to shop, eat and fill their gas tanks.



