Dodge Charger Hellcat stolen from Highland Park dealership

(WXYZ) - Thieves broke into the Ram side of the Bill Snethkamp dealership around 1:30 a.m. in Highland Park, according to the city office.

Photos above show the boarded up door police say the suspects smashed using a boulder. The men are then accused of pushing the brand new two-door Dodge Charger Hellcat onto Stevens Street.

Police believe the thieves then towed it away.

A source inside the dealership speaking anonymously tells Action News the car was leased and was set to be prepared for delivery to its new owners.

Detectives hope the cameras positioned around the dealership will help provide better clues as to who may be behind the bold theft.

This is a developing story and as we get new information about the investigation we'll pass it along.