Dog owner devastated that Capone was euthanized hours after being found

FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - The owner of Capone, a 16-year-old pit bull mix is devastated.

Capone got out of their house in Fenton, he was found and turned over to the Genesee County Animal Control Shelter.

They said they’d hold the dog for the owner, but within just three short hours, Capone was euthanized.

Todd MacDonell found Capone on Leroy Street in Fenton. He says he took him to two vets and to Adopt A Pet in Fenton.

They couldn’t really help. There was no dog tag, no chip.

So he posted Capone’s picture on Facebook and to the lost and found pet page For the Love of Louie.

And great news: the owner, Serafin Montoya was quickly located.

But it was too late.

He was later told by Genesee County officials that his dog was screaming in agony.

MacDonell says that’s not the case. And Montoya does not believe it. He owned Capone since he was a pup and says he was healthy.

Marissa Mayberry is Serafin’s best friend and also has a 15-year-old terrier. She says it was not up to Animal Control Officials to make the decision to put down Capone.

Montoya will pick up the remains and hasn’t decided if he’s going to take them to a vet for testing to see if there was a medical problem. It’s still too painful for him.