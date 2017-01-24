FBI searching for Google employee imposter who entered Oakland County school

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The FBI in Detroit is asking for the public's help to identify a man who posed as a Google employee and entered an Oakland County school last week.

The FBI tells 7 Action News that the man entered the Oakland Christian School around 3 p.m. on January 19 wearing a Google jacket. He reportedly identified himself as a Google employee and asked to speak with the principal several times.

School employees told the man that the principal was not available.

The FBI says the man is not a Google employee.

He's described as a white male in his late 40s with salt and pepper-colored hair. He was wearing a light-colored polo shirt underneath a navy blue jacket adorned with the Google logo. He also had a white ID card hanging from a royal blue lanyard and sunglasses with light-colored side arms.

The FBI believes he was driving a dark-colored late model sedan.

The Auburn Hills Police Department and FBI Detroit are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, please call the FBI at 313-965-2323.