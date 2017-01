Focus: HOPE to lay off more than 100 workers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Focus: HOPE plans to lay off more than 100 of its workers.



We're told 120 employees will be out of a job in about two months.



The layoffs were posted Monday on a website where companies are required by law to post mass layoff notices.



In all, 110 general assemblers and 10 Hi-Lo drivers will be out of a job on March 5. This affects workers who are not part of a collective bargaining agreement.

As of right now, the charity doesn't have an exact reason why all these workers are getting laid-off.