Former Inkster police officer William Melendez released from prison

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Former Inkster police officer William Melendez has been released from prison, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Melendez was convicted of assault and misconduct and was sentenced one to 10 years in prison this past spring for beating a man at a traffic stop. He was also granted time served.

Melendez was caught on police dash cam video beating Floyd Dent after a traffic stop in January of 2015. Dent was stopped, pulled from the car and the video shows him being hit 16 times in 10 seconds.