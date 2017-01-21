Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 4:00AM EST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Fundraiser for 3-year-old girl killed at Dearborn Heights school happening Friday
9:14 AM, Jan 21, 2017
(WXYZ) - A fundraiser is being held next week to raise money for the family of a 3-year-old girl who died Friday at a head-start school in Dearborn Heights.
According to the flyer, the fundraiser will happen from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Walker's Speakeasy on Beech Daly in Dearborn Heights.
A $10 donation will get you in for the spaghetti dinner fundraiser. There will be a 50/50 and gift basket raffles.
3-year-old Lillian Jade was accidentally killed during recess at the school. A picnic table that folded into the wall fell on her. Staff immediately responded and performed CPR, but she died at the hospital.
The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency released this statement:
A tragic accident took place today at our Saint Albert the Great site. One of our Head Start children sustained injuries in the school gym. Our staff responded immediately and provided CPR and first aid until EMS arrived. We learned that despite all efforts the child passed away at the hospital. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family.
We have been working with law enforcement who are continuing their investigation. They have told us that staff took the appropriate actions and this again was a tragic accident.
Our Head Start SAG site will be closed until further notice. We have arranged for grief counseling services for our families and will continue to work closely with them through this tragedy.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.