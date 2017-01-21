Fundraiser for 3-year-old girl killed at Dearborn Heights school happening Friday

(WXYZ) - A fundraiser is being held next week to raise money for the family of a 3-year-old girl who died Friday at a head-start school in Dearborn Heights.

According to the flyer, the fundraiser will happen from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Walker's Speakeasy on Beech Daly in Dearborn Heights.

A $10 donation will get you in for the spaghetti dinner fundraiser. There will be a 50/50 and gift basket raffles.

3-year-old Lillian Jade was accidentally killed during recess at the school. A picnic table that folded into the wall fell on her. Staff immediately responded and performed CPR, but she died at the hospital.

The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency released this statement: