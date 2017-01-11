General Motors partners with Girls Who Code to help inspire more young women to pursue tech careers

(WXYZ) - It's a new partnership aimed at empowering more young women to explore careers in technology.

General Motors has announced it is giving a $250,000 grant to Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit focused on offering free STEM-related programs to girls.

Hina Baloch, Manager, Global Social Impact and STEM Education at GM, stopped by Broadcast House today to talk about the new collaboration.

"When we talk about gender pay gap and more women being in the workforce...we cannot talk about it without talking about STEM education, because technology is a part of everything we do," said Baloch. "So there are micro level benefits for girls where they are able to meet the gender pay gap, but there are also macro level benefits for the economy, because everything around us is based on technology and not having more than half of your population engaged in that is a loss for everyone."

Baloch says General Motors is now in a strategic relationship with Girls Who Code and the company plans to work with them throughout this year and beyond.

The grant will be used for expanding Girls Who Code after-school coding clubs across the nation, but it's not just about the money. GM employees will also act as mentors for girls interested in the technology field.

The automaker recently hosted 30 Girls Who Code students at some of its facilities for hands-on STEM activities and meetings with executives and employees at varying levels.

"It was really an opportunity for them to see what is possible," said Baloch.

For more about programs with Girls Who Code in the area, click here.

If you're a nonprofit interested in partnering with GM to solve social challenges, check out the company's giving page here and reach out.