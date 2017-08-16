GM CEO Mary Barra issues statement after President Trump disbands council

(WXYZ) - General Motors CEO Mary Barra has issued a statement following President Trump's move to disband two business councils.

The decision came after a number of executives quit following President Trump's remarks on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Barra served on the Strategic and Policy Forum which consisted of more than a dozen CEOs and business leaders.

The president created the forum as a way to get input on how to create jobs and spur economic growth.

Read the full statement below:

The President and members of the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum have disbanded the forum. General Motors is about unity and inclusion and so am I.

Recent events, particularly those in Charlottesville, Virginia, and its aftermath, require that we come together as a country and reinforce values and ideals that unite us - tolerance, inclusion and diversity – and speak against those which divide us – racism, bigotry and any politics based on ethnicity.



I am committed to our employees, customers, and shareholders, and I am very proud of our work in support of American manufacturing -- from designing, manufacturing and selling outstanding trucks, crossovers and cars in the U.S. to advancing safer, simpler and sustainable transportation solutions for the future.