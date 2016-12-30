Ask Dr. Nandi: How to fight a holiday hangover like a pro

(WXYZ) - Have a holiday hangover you need to recover from? Here are tips that pros use to feel normal again.

The holiday hangover happens when you finally stop indulging in too much food or alcohol. You typically suffer with a lot of regret, a lousy stomachache and likely not feel well. You can counter some of the effects that many pro athletes use.

When you drink too much, this can cause you to lose essential electrolytes - because alcohol can lead to dehydration. So try hydrating yourself by drinking electrolyte-rich water. Better yet, bring some to the party and drink between alcoholic beverages.



When you lose electrolytes because of dehydration, you lose essential minerals. One of those minerals is potassium and a deficiency can lead to systemic fatigue. It can increase your hungover and sluggish feeling. Certain foods can help. Eat bananas, cantaloupe and avocado as these are all rich in potassium.



If you’re going to drink and be merry this New Year’s Eve, here are my prescriptions:



Partha’s RX

1. Eat Before Drinking

If your stomach is empty, the alcohol is absorbed more quickly



2. Take It Slow by Pacing Yourself

One drink per hour is the rule of thumb



3. Drink Plenty of Water to Replace Lost Fluids

Match every alcoholic drink with 8 ounces of water.



4. If You Drink, Please Bring a Designated Driver

This time of the year is known as the deadliest season for accidents and death due to alcohol



There are restorative yoga techniques that can increase fluid circulation and send oxygen-rich blood to the brain. One of them is when you raise your legs above your heart. Lay on your back, arms to the side and rest your legs on a wall or chair while taking 10 deep breaths. It’s a very relaxing and restorative position.