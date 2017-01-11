Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend?

(WXYZ) - The work week flies by so quickly many of us are left squeezing exercise time on the weekend.

But, is working out ONLY on the weekends as beneficial as spreading it out through the week?

That is a great question.

Many of you have heard me say this before, adults should get 150 minutes of exercise each week. If you’re a “Weekend Warrior” - that means you’re cramming in 2 hours and 30 minutes of exercise into one or two sessions.

A new study out of England analyzed data from over 63,000 adults. Researchers found the “Weekend Warriors” lowered their risk of death almost as much as those who did regular exercise.

In this situation, quality may be more important than quantity.

The study found weekend warriors took part in mostly high-intensity exercise: 94% of them played sports.

Here in the United States, not many of you are weekend warriors, only about 1 – 3% are. In fact, roughly 24% of Americans prefer to do no exercise when they have spare time. And this is not good for your body.

Everyone should be exercising, it has so many health benefits.



Partha’s RX:

There is no right schedule for exercising, just choose a regular time and stick with it Make exercise a priority and a life-long habit Always remember that any amount of exercise is better than no exercise If you like the idea of becoming a weekend warrior, be sure to start off slowly to avoid injury or soreness later

Should some people check with their doctor first before exercising?

Moderate exercise like brisk walking or swimming is typically safe for most people. But you should check with your doctor first if you have: heart, lung or kidney disease; asthma; diabetes; arthritis; are being treated for cancer or if you have any health concerns you want to discuss.