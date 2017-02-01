Muslim leaders meeting to discuss President Trump's immigration ban

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Council of Imams and Interfaith Leadership Council will gather to discuss President Trump's recent immigration ban.

The meeting comes on the heels of a lawsuit that was filed in federal court.

They're meeting to discuss what they're calling the "Ban on Muslims" and Islamaphobic attacks on their community and their faith.



Trump's order includes a 120-day ban on refugees seeking asylum here in the United States and also called for a 30-day hold on visas given out to people living in countries whose populations are of a Muslim-majority.

The ban affects these Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian and Yemen.



But it doesn't ban those from the countries who have permanent, legal residency here in the U.S.

The meeting will take place at the Islamic House of Wisdom on Ann Arbor Trail in Dearborn Heights at 2 p.m.