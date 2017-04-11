IndyCar's Conor Daly to throw ceremonial first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

(WXYZ) - IndyCar's Conor Daly is expected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Detroit Tigers game today.

He was selected to be the guest of honor for "Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Day" at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are set to take on the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m.

Daly will also have the chance to meet with Tigers players and swap jerseys before the game.

“We are excited to welcome one of the best young drivers in the Verizon IndyCar Series to Detroit to help promote the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and we want to thank the Detroit Tigers for continuing to support our event,” stated Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, in a press release. “Conor is a great ambassador to the Verizon IndyCar Series and we hope that Grand Prix Day at Comerica Park gives fans a taste of what they can expect on Belle Isle, June 2-4.”

For tickets to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, go here.