Is "123456" still your password? It's time for a change

(WXYZ) - It's a new year, which means we should be doing more to protect our security online -- especially in the form of our passwords.

Experts were hoping we'd learn our lesson, but "123456" continued to be the most widely used password in 2016, according to a report.

Password management company Keeper recently released its list of the most common passwords for 2016.



The results? Unfortunately, not surprising.



The report found that out of 10 million passwords analyzed, almost 17 percent of users are still using "123456."



Also on the most used list: "qwerty," which are the letters straight across the left side of the keyboard, and "password."



Keeper also found that out of the top 10, four of those passwords are six characters or less.



The company is calling on website operators to force more secure passwords - since public knowledge doesn't seem to be helping.



Check out the full list:

Common passwords of 2016 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd