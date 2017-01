Tickets to the first shows at Little Caesars Arena officially go on sale Friday morning. Detroit's own Kid Rock will kick things off, playing four shows in five nights.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, you can go to this website for your chance to purchase tickets to any of the shows on September 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th.

Besides buying them online, you can purchase tickets by phone, or in person at the Fox Theatre, Joe Louis Arena, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.

Tickets range from $20 to $75. Many of them have already been sold due to fan club and venue pre-sales. There were also pre-sale deals connected to credit card promotions.

Here's a few tips to make your buying experience a little easier.

First, be ready to go before 10 a.m. That means getting multiple computers, smartphones, and tablets connected to the website.

Also, make sure you have your credit card information available. To make things even faster, create a profile on the website and be logged in.

If the site isn't working, or if it's experiencing too much traffic, give the Ticketmaster app a try. Sometimes the apps seem to work better and faster when things get busy on the website.

A final option is to use a trustworthy, third-party website like StubHub. However, be very careful about buying the tickets off the street or from another online site that doesn't have a guarantee.

