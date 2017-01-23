Kroger stores working to hire 10,000 employees

(WXYZ) - Kroger announced today that it's working to fill about 10,000 positions across its family of stores.

The company said it had created more than 12,000 new jobs in 2016 -- and has hired more than 44,000 veterans since 2009.

"Kroger's growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers – and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations, in a press release. "We're looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other."

