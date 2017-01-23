Kroger stores working to hire 10,000 employees

10:00 AM, Jan 23, 2017

Kroger logo

(WXYZ) - Kroger announced today that it's working to fill about 10,000 positions across its family of stores. 

The company said it had created more than 12,000 new jobs in 2016 -- and has hired more than 44,000 veterans since 2009. 

"Kroger's growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers – and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations, in a press release. "We're looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other."

To learn more about the opportunities currently available, click here

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top