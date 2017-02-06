Lady Gaga coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in November

DETROIT (WXYZ) - On the heels of her electrifying halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced she's coming to Detroit.



The Grammy and Golden Globe winner unveiled plans for her "Joanne World Tour."

Gaga will be performing at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, November 7.

Tickets go on sale February 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy them at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the Fox Theatre, Joe Louis Arena box offices or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.

Gaga is kicking off her Joanne World Tour on August 1.