Four Story Burger opens at Palladium Building in Downtown Birmingham

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Downtown Birmingham is now home to Metro Detroit's newest bar and restaurant. Four Story Burger just opened its doors on the fourth floor of the Palladium Building, adjacent to the Emagine movie theater at 209 Hamilton Row. The new restaurant occupies the same space that once housed Ironwood Grill, which closed last year.

The operators say that in addition to experiencing casual dining at affordable prices, guests will enjoy elevated views of Downtown Birmingham from the restaurant's fourth floor perch. Four Story Burger also offers a full service bar with a selection of craft beers including Michigan's own Short's Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., and Bells Brewery.

At Four Story Burger!, the restaurant team knows that the secret to cooking up a great meal is all about fresh, quality ingredients creating honest, tasty food, in a casual and fun environment, all at affordable prices.

The restaurant serves up an all-American menu made from fresh, quality ingredients, with a side of cinematic history. The décor pays homage to cinematic favorites including King Kong, Godzilla and Star Wars, and many more.

The original concept was brought to life by Detroit-based Annabel Cohen, an esteemed cooking instructor, caterer, author, columnist, and stylist. But Cohen says it's her cooking here that truly speaks for her.

"My favorite item on the menu is our signature The Four Story Burger! That features a 1/3 pound of fresh Angus beef, cheddar cheese, butter-glazed onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato on a freshly-baked Crispelli's sesame seed bun," says Cohen. "It is really quite simple, which is why it's so good."

The restaurant and bar is open daily for lunch, dinner and late night dining from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.