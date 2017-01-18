Macomb man with 13 drunk driving convictions arrested

(WXYZ) - A man in Macomb County who has 13 prior drunk driving convictions was arrested January 13 on suspicion of drunk driving in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 54-year-old Zenon Bialokur was driving a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix on Market Street when he blew through a red traffic light.

The deputy who made the stop said Bialokur appeared "intoxicated" and determined his license had been suspended. The sheriff's office reports that Bialokur had his license suspended 12 times prior to the stop and 10 convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Bialokur's car has been impounded and he is facing a number of charges including operating while intoxicated third offense, operating while license suspended, revoked, denied and open intoxicants in a moving vehicle.

Bialokur is expected back in court on January 30.