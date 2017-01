DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man who was featured as one of Detroit's Most Wanted last month was arrested on Friday, 7 Action News has learned.

According to U.S. Marshals, Jamar Walker was arrested in southwest Detroit hiding under a couch. He was arrested with a tip as a direct result of our story.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said Walker was a menace to our community. He was charged with carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, vehicle theft and now attempted murder.

It happened in December 2015 when a fight broke out at The Texas Bar. The 27-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the victim two to three times in the stomach. He survived but Walker took off.

The Marshals are always looking for more suspects who we featured as Detroit's Most Wanted. You can call the Marshals any time and remain anonymous at 313-234-5656.