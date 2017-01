DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a man was found shot dead inside a vehicle near the Mark Twain School for Scholars.

School officials say they are not on lockdown.

The school is located at 12800 Visger Street. The car, police say, was found a couple of blocks away.

No further details have been released at this time.

