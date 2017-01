ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man was rescued near Harsens Island on Saturday afternoon after his airboat flipped over in the water.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a nearby kayaker heard the man yelling for help at about 4 p.m.

The kayaker was able to help him get out of the water.

We're told the man is expected to be okay.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.