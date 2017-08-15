Man wielding sword attacks, sexually assaults two Monroe County women

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a sword-wielding man who attacked two women early Monday morning.

According to deputies, the 58-year-old man from LaSalle Township invited two women to his home, one 55 years old the other 45 years old, around 4:30 a.m.

They showed up, and within five minutes of being at the home, he attacked the 55-year-old woman with a sword, causing a significant cut to her face. She fled to a nearby neighbor's home to call 911.

Deputies also say the 45-year-old was sexually assaulted before she could flee to a different neighbors home.

Multiple deputies responded to the home and saw the suspect driving away. They gave chase for a short time before he crashed into a tree. They arrested him without further incident.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo and underwent emergency surgery for the cut on her face. She is in stable condition.

The suspect is being held at the Monroe County Jail on multiple charges.

Records indicate that a 58-year-old man who lives at the home has a history of criminal sexual conduct.