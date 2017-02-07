Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle to host "Comedy for a Cause" on Wednesday, February 8th

Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak is hosting the 6th annual Comedy for a Cause, a night of entertainment, laughter and charity, benefiting The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. The event will feature comedian Joe DeVito and is set for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

A familiar face on television, DeVito was a semi-finalist of NBC's Last Comic Standing. He also has appeared on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Chelsea Lately, CNN's Headline News and more. In addition, he has served as a writer for MTV and on the award-winning documentary, Super Size Me.

Native Michigan comedian Andy Beningo will be opening for DeVito. Beningo was named "Best Comedian" by both Detroit Metro Times and Hour Detroit Magazine. There will also be a special appearance by Bob Phillips as the event emcee.