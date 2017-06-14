Meet the 15 people facing charges in the Flint water crisis investigation

(WXYZ) - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced more charges relating to the Flint water crisis on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of people charged to 15.

The people facing charges have worked or still do work for multiple state departments, or have worked for the city of Flint.

Stephen Busch - Michigan Department of Environmental Quality District (MDEQ) 8 Water Supervisor

Michael Prysby - MDEQ District 8 Water Engineer

Michael Glasgow - City of Flint Laboratory and Water Quality Supervisor

Liane Shekter-Smith - Former MDEQ Chief of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance

Adam Rosenthal - MDEQ Water Quality Analyst

Patrick Cook - MDEQ Specialist for Community Drinking Water Unit

Nancy Peeler - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director of Program for Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting

Robert Scott - MDHHS Data Manager for Healthy Homes and Lead Prevention Program

Corinne Miller - Former MDHSS Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and State Epidemiologist

Darnell Earley - Former Flint Emergency Manager

Gerald Ambrose - Former Flint Emergency Manager

Howard Croft - Flint Director of Public Works

Daugherty Johnson - City of Flint Utilities Director for the Department of Public Works

Nick Lyon - Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Eden Wells - MDHHS Chief Medical Executive