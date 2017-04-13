Metro Detroit family says contractors stopped showing up mid renovation

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Hamtramck family spent thousands of dollars to make handicapped renovations for their disabled son, but halfway through, they say contractors stopped showing up.

The builder's permit was issued in October and the family was told renovations would be done in a month, but nearly six months later, the work is still not done.

Cyndi Harry said she paid a contractor, Total Home Solutions, nearly $40,000 to make the major renovations after her son Harry was hit by a car and left with a traumatic brain injury.

After they stopped showing up, the family was left with a leaking ceiling, electrical wires out, exposed nails and much more. Their staircase has also been in place for months with no railing or protective barrier.

David Chiangi was a former project manager at Total Home Solutions. He says he quit out of frustration with the company's handling of the renovation. He said every time she brought up needed heating in her home, the company told him they didn't care.

Tom Bugbee from Total Home Solutions released this statement to 7 Action News.