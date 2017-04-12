Metro Detroit traffic: Check out these construction, accident updates before you hit the road

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 42°
(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:
Van Buren
Accident. Shoulder blocked
I-94 EB at Belleville Rd
Accident in the right shoulder
Macomb
Closed due to road construction
25 Mile Rd Both EB/WB between Foss Rd and Card Rd
Until further notice for bridge repairs
Whitmore Lake
Closed due to road construction
5 Mile Rd Both EB/WB at US 23
This is scheduled until the evening of May 1st. Detours are posted.
VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE