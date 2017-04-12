Metro Detroit traffic: Check out these construction, accident updates before you hit the road

Ann Marie LaFlamme
5:33 AM, Apr 12, 2017

(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:

Van Buren
Accident. Shoulder blocked
I-94 EB at Belleville Rd
Accident in the right shoulder

Macomb
Closed due to road construction
25 Mile Rd Both EB/WB between Foss Rd and Card Rd
Until further notice for bridge repairs

Whitmore Lake
Closed due to road construction
5 Mile Rd Both EB/WB at US 23
This is scheduled until the evening of May 1st. Detours are posted.
 

VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top