Metro Detroit traffic: Check out these construction updates before you hit the road

(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:

Whitmore Lake

Closed due to road construction

5 Mile Rd Both EB/WB at US 23

This is scheduled until the evening of May 1st. Detours are posted.



Southfield

Road construction.

Roadway reduced to one lane

I-696 Service Drive Both EB/WB approaching Evergreen Rd

Until further notice



Southfield

Road construction. Roadway reduced to one lane

Evergreen Rd Both NB/SB between I 696 and W 13 Mile Rd

Scheduled through November

Try Lahser as a possible alternate.



