Metro Detroit traffic: Check out these construction updates before you hit the road

Cloudy
HI: 53°
LO: 44°
(WXYZ) - Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are traffic updates to keep on the radar:
Whitmore Lake
Closed due to road construction
5 Mile Rd Both EB/WB at US 23
This is scheduled until the evening of May 1st. Detours are posted.
Southfield
Road construction.
Roadway reduced to one lane
I-696 Service Drive Both EB/WB approaching Evergreen Rd
Until further notice
Southfield
Road construction. Roadway reduced to one lane
Evergreen Rd Both NB/SB between I 696 and W 13 Mile Rd
Scheduled through November
Try Lahser as a possible alternate.
VIEW LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE