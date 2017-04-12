Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is fourth most unpopular governor in U.S.

(WXYZ) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been ranked the fourth most unpopular governor in the United States, according to the Morning Consult Governor Approval Rating.

The company used more than 85,000 registered voters to evaluate the job performance of key elected officials on the website's weekly online polling over the course of three months.

54 percent of people disapprove of Snyder while only 40 percent approve. He ahead of Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is the most unpopular governor.

An EPIC MRA poll released to WXYZ and the Detroit Free press in February found that 46 percent of people in the state gave him an unfavorable rating, 44 percent gave him a favorable rating while 10 percent were still unsure.

That was up from the 37 percent approval rating he was given in October 2016.

As for the most popular governors, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was at No. 1, followed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Vermont Gov. Phill Scott and South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard.