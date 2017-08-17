Michigan marijuana legalization petition language approved by state board

The Board of State Canvassers approved an initiative petition for the Abrogate Cannabis Prohibition Amendment, which would legalize the personal and recreational use of marijuana.

The proposed amendment would add a new Section 28 to Article 1 of the State Constitution to legalize marijuana in any form. All prohibitions on the use of cannabis in any form by any person would be null and void under this amendment. 

The use of cannabis includes any preparation of the cannabis plant for any purpose. Additionally, no tax, fines or regulations would be allowed for use of cannabis. 

The board approved the petition as to form, meaning it complies with the technical legal requirements in state law regarding font size and what verbiage must appear on it. Petition sponsors will now collect signatures.

Timothy Locke, a sponsor of the Abrogate Prohibition group, said the next step after approval is to organize people on the ground.

"We've gotten a lot of support and now we're getting that support energized into signatures," Locke said. "Other campaigns are trying to do things that a lot of people don't care for. We're trying to do the right thing for Michigan and Michiganders."

