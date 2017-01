DETROIT (WXZY) - Michigan School of Choice week gets underway today.

It's part of a national celebration of education.

More than 700 events are planned to take place across the state in an effort to educate parents about the schooling options they have for their kids.

The events will give parents a chance to address concerns and ask questions about their kids education.

Across the country, over 500 mayors and county officials will be taking part in similar events this week.

