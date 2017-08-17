Michigan State Police conduct raid on Dearborn medical clinic

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - 9:56 a.m.

Michigan State Police are conducting a raid at a medical clinic in Dearborn on suspicion that the doctors were over-prescribing prescription opioids.

The raid is happening at the Dearborn Medical Clinic on Warren at Greenfield.

9:06 a.m.

Michigan State Police are conducting a raid on a medical clinic in Dearborn.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw, the raid is happening at the Dearborn Medical Clinic near the intersection of Greenfield and Warren.

Right now, police say the scene is secure, but are warning drivers in the area to expect delays and a police presence.

Police haven't said why they are raiding the clinic. Stay with WXYZ and WXYZ.com for more information.