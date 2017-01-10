Missing in Michigan: Families continue their search for loved ones

It's a feeling of agony that Pamela Johnson never imagined she'd experience.

"I never, ever, ever in my life thought I 'd look at a missing person's poster and my child would be the picture on it," she said.

Johnson's daughter Kalisha Madden went missing more than five years ago.

Kalesha is a mother of six. She hasn't been seen since Nov. 28, 2011. She'd gone to the Sting night club in Detroit where she was a dancer.

"I cope. Really, I just deal with it, but not a night i go to bed and i don't think about my child .. that i don't pray that she's ok," says Johnson.

"She would never leave her children. I know that my child would not have left with strangers. I know whatever vehicle she got into she got into the vehicle with people she knew and that's the last time she was seen," Johnson added. Johnson just wishes people would speak up and say what they know - for her daughter, and all the others who have vanished.



"My daughter is not the only child missing out of Michigan, there's more than just her. How can you sit back every single day you can make an anonymous phone call and change someone's life .. and you won't do it," she said. According to Michigan State Police, there are more than 4,000 people missing in Michigan. Roughly half are women. "It's a huge issue, but the good thing is more people are getting involved," says Mary Cross.



She runs 'Missing in Michigan', a group to support families of Michigan's missing persons. She provides them with resources and helps spread the word about their missing loved on. She's been doing this for 16 years.



"Unfortunately, many of them are found as what I call angels I don't like to say 'deceased,'" she added.



But Cross encourages everyone to have hope. She recently got good news about a woman who went missing more than one year ago. "I was notified yesterday that she had been found, so there's always hope. That's what i try to encourage the families," she says.



For Pamela Johnson, that kind of hope seems hard to find.



"I look at her pictures all the time and I cry because she's gone," she says.



Johnson has been raising Kalisha's 6 kids and prays that one day soon she can give them the answers they're looking for. "I just want to bring her home by any means necessary, whether it's dead or alive, just to bring her home for her kids. We just need closure," Johnson said.

(WXYZ) -

If you'd like to know more about 'Missing in Michigan', you can check out its Facebook page.

If you have any information that can help solve a missing persons case, you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.