CAPTURED: Detroit's Most Wanted fugitive Randy Hunter now in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXYZ) - A man U.S. Marshals calls a "cold-blooded killer" has been captured thanks to a 7 Action News viewer tip.

Randy Hunter, 29, was wanted by Columbus, Ohio Police Department. He reportedly shot a mother and father in front of their young son. He was believed to be hiding out in Detroit. A tipster contacted the U.S. Marshals Detroit Control Center with a tip that Hunter was in Birmingham, Alabama.

He was found asleep in a back of a vehicle that was parked behind a burned out house in Birmingham, Alabama.

7 Action News aired the Detroit's Most Wanted segment on March 10, asking for the public's help in locating Hunter.

He is accused of shooting a husband a wife several times in front of their 14-year-old son in Columbus, Ohio on February 22.

Marshals had suspected Hunter left Columbus for his hometown of Detroit.

“This guy completely destroyed this family, the father’s dead, the mom has to deal with this the rest of his life and the kid will be scared for the rest of his life, seeing his dad get murdered and mother get shot,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia Garcia.