Detroit's Most Wanted: Dejuan "Montana" Jackson is wanted for murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) - - The U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for a fugitive they say killed a man in West Virginia then came home to Detroit to hide.

“We have 94 task forces with the Marshal’s service around the country, we’re gonna find you, we’re gonna get you,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

The pressure is on to find Dejuan Jackson who is wanted for probation violations in Wayne County and murder in West Virginia.

“He shows up at an apartment complex, he gets in a verbal argument with the victim, unknown on what and next thing you know, multiple gun shots ring out and he’s dead laying on the floor,” Garcia said.

With a long rap sheet Garcia has a hunch why Jackson went south.

“There’s a huge Nexis between West Virginia and Detroit, there’s a huge pipeline that drugs often flow between the two states so we don’t know why he was down there, we can only assume why,” he said.

Jackson may think he can hide, but he has quite a few identifiable tattoos and a known street name as the Marshals narrow in on his location.

“He goes by the name Montana, that’s what everybody knows him by,” Garcia said. “He’s an eastsider, we believe he’s going to be in the area of Hayes, Harper, Chalmers we also had tips he’s in the Davison-Linwood area.”

Dejuan Deshawn Jackson is 5’6” 135 pounds known as “Montana” and considered to be armed and dangerous.

“He goes out of state and commits his crime, doesn’t think anyone is going to link him back here and now here we are we have to deal with him and his garbage over in our city,” Garcia said. “Now he’s a risk to the community over here so we have to put this guy behind bars.”

As always the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. You can call them anytime and remain anonymous at (313) 234-5656.