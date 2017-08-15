NASA announces television coverage for solar eclipse

10:45 AM, Aug 15, 2017
(WXYZ) - If you can't get outside for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is making sure you don't miss a thing by hosting live television coverage all afternoon.

It will start at 12 p.m. EDT with a preview show hosted from Charleston, S.C. before the main show begins at 1 p.m. The show will cover the path of totality, from Oregon to South Caroline.

There will be live reports along the path, and feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and special telescopes.

NASA will be streaming all of their coverage on their Apple and Android app, as well as on Facebook Live, Periscope, Ustream and YouTube

