Betty White celebrates 95th birthday

8:17 AM, Jan 17, 2017
STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Betty White poses at the celebration of her 93rd birthday on the set of &quot;Hot in Cleveland&quot; held at CBS Studios - Radford on January 16, 2015 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Land)

Iconic actress Betty White celebrates her 95th birthday on Tuesday and despite having such a long life and career, there may be a few things you might not know about her. 

For instance, did you know that Betty White:

  • Almost didn't play Rose on TV's "The Golden Girls"?
  • Is an advocate for an important cause?
  • Has a celebrity crush?

Watch the video below to learn more about this entertainment legend.

 

 

 

 

 

