Joe's Crab Shack abruptly closes more than 40 restaurants

Clint Davis
10:54 AM, Aug 16, 2017
1:43 PM, Aug 16, 2017

Joe's Crab Shack has abruptly closed dozens of locations across the United States this week. The seafood restaurant chain has abruptly closed at least 41 locations across 19 states since Friday. Among the reported closures includes every location in several states, including Indiana, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Jason Meyers

A Joe's Crab Shack restaurant is shown.

Creative Commons

