Texas A&M cancels white nationalist rally

CNN
6:29 AM, Aug 15, 2017
5 hours ago

Richard Spencer, an infamous white nationalist who brought major unrest to Texas A&M University once already, will be coming to College Station again. This time, the event will take place on Sept. 11 at a “White Lives Matter Rally” hosted by Preston Wiginton, a Texan with deep ties to white nationalist movements. According to reports, Wiginton was inspired by the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That event turned deadly and dozens were injured when police say a man with views sympathetic to neo-Nazis deliberately drove his car into a crowd.

Jason Meyers

ALEXANDRIA, VA - AUGUST 14: White nationalist Richard Spencer speaks to select media in his office space on August 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute and self-described creator of the term "alt-right," announced his intention to speak at rallies at Texas A&M University and the University of Florida in September. Spencer attended this past weekend's violent protests at the University of Virginia that left at least three people dead and dozens injured. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Tasos Katopodis
Copyright Getty Images

Texas A&M has canceled a white nationalist protest planned in September, citing safety concerns.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and other extremist groups had planned to hold a "white lives matter" rally at Texas A&M on September 11.

The school canceled the rally Monday evening "because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public."

Richard Spencer, the white supremacist who helped found the so-called alt-right movement, was set to speak at the event, according to the Battalion, Texas A&M's student newspaper.

The Battalion reports the organizer for the Texas event, Preston Wiginton, was inspired by the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That protest drew a large number of counterprotesters and turned violent. One woman was killed and dozens injured when police say a man with views sympathetic to neo-Nazis deliberately drove his car into a crowd.

Unwelcome at school

Spencer spoke at Texas A&M in December, sparking outrage and protests on campus. The school eventually changed its campus speaker policy because of the controversy over his appearance. The new rules required outside groups or individuals to have sponsorship from a university-sanctioned group to reserve campus facilities.

The university cited that policy change in canceling the upcoming event.

"None of the 1,200-plus campus organizations invited Preston Wiginton nor did they agree to sponsor his events in December 2016 or on September 11 of this year," the school said in a statement.

Wiginton had planned to hold his event in Rudder Plaza -- an outdoor space in the middle of campus.

"Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus," the statement said.

During his December appearance, Spencer delivered his message of white supremacy for roughly two hours to a room of 400 people, the vast majority of whom were there in protest.

"At the end of the day, America belongs to white men," he said at the time.

Blocking the view

Students had been "planning a number of various [counter-] protests," Josh McCormack, editor in chief of the Battalion, told CNN. "The most popular protests seems to be a recreation of the 'maroon wall.'"

The maroon wall is essentially a human chain, McCormack said. In July 2012, members of the controversial Westboro Baptist Church came to the area to protest a soldier's funeral at a local church. When they showed up, they were greeted by hundreds of students who linked together to block their view.

 